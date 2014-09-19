FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO glad Britain to remain united after Scots vote
September 19, 2014 / 7:39 AM / 3 years ago

NATO glad Britain to remain united after Scots vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen speaks during a news conference on the second and final day of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen welcomed David Cameron’s statement on Friday that Britain will remain a united country following Scotland’s referendum rejecting independence.

“The United Kingdom is a founding member of NATO and I am confident that the United Kingdom will continue to play a leading role to keep our Alliance strong,” Rasmussen said in a statement. “I welcome Prime Minister Cameron’s statement that the United Kingdom will go forward as a united country.”

The United States and other allies had expressed concern that breaking up Britain, whose nuclear missile force is based in Scotland, would weaken an important member of NATO.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

