NATO glad Britain to remain united after Scots vote

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen speaks during a news conference on the second and final day of the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen welcomed David Cameron’s statement on Friday that Britain will remain a united country following Scotland’s referendum rejecting independence.

“The United Kingdom is a founding member of NATO and I am confident that the United Kingdom will continue to play a leading role to keep our Alliance strong,” Rasmussen said in a statement. “I welcome Prime Minister Cameron’s statement that the United Kingdom will go forward as a united country.”

The United States and other allies had expressed concern that breaking up Britain, whose nuclear missile force is based in Scotland, would weaken an important member of NATO.