Obama says he welcomes result of Scotland referendum

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday congratulated Scotland for its “passionate yet peaceful” referendum, and said he welcomed its decision to stay part of the United Kingdom.
“Through debate, discussion, and passionate yet peaceful deliberations, they reminded the world of Scotland’s enormous contributions to the UK and the world, and have spoken in favor of keeping Scotland within the United Kingdom,” Obama said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey