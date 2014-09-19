Obama says he welcomes result of Scotland referendum

U.S. President Barack Obama talks about the vote on Capitol Hill about his request to arm and train Syrian rebels in the fight against the Islamic State while in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday congratulated Scotland for its “passionate yet peaceful” referendum, and said he welcomed its decision to stay part of the United Kingdom.

“Through debate, discussion, and passionate yet peaceful deliberations, they reminded the world of Scotland’s enormous contributions to the UK and the world, and have spoken in favor of keeping Scotland within the United Kingdom,” Obama said in a statement.