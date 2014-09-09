UK's Cameron will miss key parliamentary session to campaign in Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron and the leader of the country’s two other major parties announced they would go to campaign in Scotland on Wednesday rather than attend the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session.

With polls showing that next week’s vote on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom too close to call, Cameron, opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg said they would forego the showpiece parliamentary event to campaign against Scottish independence.

“There is a lot that divides us - but there’s one thing on which we agree passionately: the United Kingdom is better together,” the three leaders said in a joint statement.

“That’s why all of us are agreed the right place for us to be tomorrow is in Scotland, not at Prime Minister’s Questions in Westminster.”