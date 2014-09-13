Scottish independence campaign lead before vote: ICM poll

EDINBURGH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom has taken the lead over unionists five days before a referendum in an ICM poll reported by the Sunday Times.

The poll was taken for the Telegraph newspaper but was reported by the Sunday Times on its front-page before its official release.

It showed support for the pro-independence “Yes” campaign rise to 54 percent, a 9-point swing from their last online poll, with support for “No” at 46 percent.

However, a small sample size of 705 people means its margin of error is higher than most other polls and polling expert John Curtice said the survey came with “a substantial health warning.”