Scottish support for independence rises to 49 percent, Ipsos MORI poll

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish support for independence has risen to 49 percent, an Ipsos MORI poll showed on the eve of a referendum that could break the United Kingdom apart.

The Ipsos MORI poll showed support for Scotland staying in the United Kingdom on 51 percent, the STV news broadcaster said.

Support for independence had risen 7 percentage points since a similar poll on Aug. 5 while support for the union had fallen by the same amount, it said.