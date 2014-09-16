Scottish support for independence rises to 48 percent

A 'Yes Campaign' supporter holds up a yes sign as Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond campaigns in Edinburgh, Scotland September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish support for independence has risen one percentage point to 48 percent, an Opinium poll for the Daily Telegraph newspaper showed on Tuesday.

The poll showed Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom on 52 percent, down from 53 percent from its last poll at the weekend, the Telegraph said.

Voters in Scotland go to the polls on Thursday to decide whether the country should break away from the United Kingdom.