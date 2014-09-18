FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Support for Scottish independence at 46 percent: YouGov poll
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 18, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Support for Scottish independence at 46 percent: YouGov poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence amounts to 46 percent of the electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the United Kingdom, according to a poll by YouGov carried out on the day of the referendum.

YouGov contacted Scots it had previously canvassed in recent days and its survey is not akin to a full exit poll. Just under two weeks ago, it produced a poll that briefly put the independence campaign ahead, sending shockwaves through the British establishment.

YouGov research manager Laurence Janta-Lipinski said the organization’s last poll had picked up a “small but significant late swing from Yes to No on polling day”.

“This YouGov poll indicates the union has prevailed - it certainly looks more comfortable than it did 10 days ago,”

Janta-Lipinski told Reuters. “It look like the union will remain intact for the time being.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Mike Peacock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.