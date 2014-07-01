FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Support for Scottish independence falling over economy fears: poll
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 1, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

Support for Scottish independence falling over economy fears: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Support for Scottish independence has fallen, with Scots expressing growing concern about the potential economic impact of ending the 307-year-old union with England at a vote in September, according to a poll published on Tuesday.

A YouGov survey for the Times newspaper found that backing for the anti-independence campaign had risen by a point to 54 percent since a similar poll two weeks ago, with support for nationalists dipping to 35 percent.

Scots will vote in the referendum on Sept. 18 referendum over whether to end Scotland’s union with London and split from the rest of the United Kingdom.

As the vote approaches, both sides have stepped up campaigns to argue about the economic benefits or disadvantages that independence would bring.

If Scotland votes in favor of independence, Edinburgh would have to negotiate with London on a wide range of issues, from security to the status of the British pound in Scotland and division of assets, including energy reserves.

Nationalists maintain that, in the case of a “Yes” vote, the UK government would have to agree to some form of currency union.

The major British parties are campaigning for a “No” vote in favour of greater devolution of powers within the United Kingdom.

On the issue of the economy, the YouGov poll suggested the No campaign appeared to be winning the argument with 49 percent believing Scotland would be worse off under independence, up 4 points from three months ago.

Just 27 percent said that Scotland would be better off under independence, a drop of three points since March.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.