Salmond concedes defeat, demands more Scottish powers fast
September 19, 2014 / 5:33 AM / 3 years ago

Salmond concedes defeat, demands more Scottish powers fast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond speaks at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond conceded defeat on Friday over his bid to win independence and demanded the British government rapidly meet its promise of more powers for Edinburgh.

“Scotland has by a majority decided not at this stage to become an independent country. I accept that verdict of the people,” Salmond told independence supporters in the Scottish capital.

Leaders of Britain’s three main parties, shocked by the strong showing of the independence campaign in recent weeks, scrambled to offer Scots more devolved powers if they remained part of the United Kingdom.

“Scotland will expect these to be honored in rapid course,” Salmond said.

Writing by Mike Peacock

