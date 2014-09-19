Scottish 'no' vote best outcome for Europe: Spanish PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday welcomed Scotland’s rejection of independence after a referendum on staying within the United Kingdom, saying it was the best outcome for Europe.

“The Scottish have avoided serious economic, social, institutional and political consequences,” Rajoy said in a video message posted on the government’s website on Friday.

“They have chosen the most favourable option for everyone; for themselves, for all of Britain and for the rest of Europe.”

Spain’s government has been trying to quash a push in the country’s north-eastern region of Catalonia for its own vote on independence, vowing to block any move towards a referendum in the courts. Rajoy did not mention Catalonia in Friday’s address.