Scottish honeymoon a short-lived affair for the pound

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling’s rebound on Scotland’s rejection of independence on Friday lasted all of about two hours before the realities of the UK’s still-complicated political horizon reined in what had until recently been the world’s best performing currency.

The pound’s exchange rate continues to outperform a weakening euro, where ongoing monetary easing by the European Central Bank contrasts starkly with speculation of UK interest rate rises early next year. But its swift retreat against the U.S. dollar on Friday was more indicative of the doubts.

There are just eight months to go until Britain’s parliamentary elections and investors are concerned that London’s effort to win the Scottish vote has left an awful lot of difficult business to attend to beforehand.

Prime Minister David Cameron’s ruling Conservatives, along with their Liberal Democrat coalition partners and opposition Labour party, have pledged a constitutional overhaul that will deliver more spending powers to Scotland and examine what, if anything, the rest of the UK’s regions should get in turn.

What’s more, there’s the added uncertainty of Cameron’s promise of a referendum on European Union membership if the Conservatives are returned to power next Spring.

“Even though the voters in Scotland have decided to stay as part of the Union, do not expect that to be the end of it,” said Neil Birrell, Chief Investment Officer with Premier Asset Management in London.

“The supporters of independence will continue to press their case and there will be fundamental changes to the political landscape. It is possible that overseas investors, whether they are financial, personal or corporate will alter their view of the UK as a good place to keep their money and sell UK assets.”

PREMIUM

It’s less easy to pin down exactly what sort of political premium investors will charge - or should charge - for holding sterling as a result.

The event risk from the Scottish vote has been fairly clear. The pound fell around 2.5 percent against a basket of currencies after the first poll indicating a surge for the “Yes” campaign two weeks ago and the rebound has been similar. Dutch bank ING put the UK breakup risk at 2-3 percent.

But at the same time, taking out the past two weeks, sterling has done no better than the euro in the two months since the dollar launched a march higher that many banks expect to last for years.

“I would hesitate to allocate a percentage, but I would certainly say that the political premium for sterling is now larger,” said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London.

“Politics have become more important, more emotional, after the events of the past two weeks and with the general election on the horizon that will not fade.”

A number of banks were calling on Friday for the pound to fall back to $1.60 in the short-term. It fell a third of a percent on the day to $1.6358. Most were more positive on its prospects against the euro, against which the pound is within a penny of its highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

Reuters last currency market poll early in September put the pound at $1.67 in one, three and six months and $1.65 in a year, as well as at 77.4 pence per euro in six months and just 76.1 pence in a year.

RATES

At the heart of sterling’s gains of up to 15 percent over the past year have been expectations that interest rates would rise before next May’s elections and debt markets continue to price in a rise in the first quarter of next year.

But Foley is among a growing group on markets who are prepared to question the wisdom of the Bank of England, led by Governor Mark Carney, raising interest rates at all.

Inflation is below the Bank of England’s target, real wages are falling, another fiscal blow to demand is planned post-2015 and, possibly most influentially, growth continues to disappoint in the euro zone - its main trading partner.

“Is Carney really going to raise interest rates when the figures from the euro zone are so bearish and when inflation is so low?” Foley says.

“The Scottish vote was the trigger, but I think markets would have pulled in their pricing for a rise in rates anyway.”

Money market pricing points to a move in official rates before the elections and there are some heavyweight voices, bullish on both the dollar and the pound, calling for a rise in rates before the end of 2014.

“It should be a return to business as usual for the UK,” said Bill O’Neill, Head of the Investment Office at UBS Wealth Management in London.

“Leading indicators still point to the economy growing strongly in the second half of this year, unemployment should fall further and wages should start to rise. This should be enough (for) the BoE to raise rates in the fourth quarter.”

Sterling’s underwhelming reaction to Friday’s events suggest the market, overall, may not be so confident as those sort of bullish forecasts suggest.