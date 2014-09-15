Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood calls for Scottish independence

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s grand dame of fashion Vivienne Westwood on Sunday urged Scotland to vote for independence ahead of a historic referendum next week that could see it break away from the United Kingdom.

The designer, who is as famous for her political views as her bold fashions, said that she did not believe there was any democracy left in England and encouraged Scotland to end the 307-year union.

“It would be absolutely great if there is a ‘yes’ vote ... the future could be just amazing and Scotland would be very important and a influence on the world,” Westwood told journalists backstage at her fashion show.

Earlier in the day, thousands of independence supporters took to the streets of Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, as polls showed the rival camps running desperately close just five days before a referendum.

The 73 year-old Westwood, who started selling clothes in London in the swinging 60s and now has shops in around 15 countries, centered her spring/summer 2015 collection around the theme of democracy in Britain, sending models down the catwalk with “Yes” badges pinned to jackets, skirts and hats.

“We just hope that Scotland can be a model for future hope and development where we have a people’s democracy instead of only everything for profit and for business and for destruction,” she added.

However, Westwood also said that it was unlikely she would relocate her business to Scotland as it was too large for her to move in the short term. ”I’ve got 200 people working for me, I just can’t relocate just like that. I will just have to keep making lots of tartan and use the Scottish mills,” she said.

But not all of London Fashion Week designers are keen to see Scotland break away. Scottish designers Holly Fulton and Jonathan Saunders both said they opposed independence.

Fulton, who showcased her collection on Saturday, said she felt that a “yes” vote might hurt the chances of new designers and students in Britain’s fashion capital.

“I think it would slightly ostracize new designers and students from maybe having opportunities down here which I think would be a terrible shame,” she told Reuters.