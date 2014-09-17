FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Scottish support for independence at 48 percent: Panelbase poll
#World News
September 17, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Scottish support for independence at 48 percent: Panelbase poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish support for independence has slipped slightly to 48 percent, a Panelbase poll showed on Wednesday, one day before a referendum on whether Scotland should split from the United Kingdom.

The poll, which was not carried out for any media outlet, showed support among Scottish voters for staying in the United Kingdom at 52 percent, when stripping out the 5 percent of people who said they were still undecided.

The last Panelbase survey for the Scottish referendum was published last Saturday, putting support for independence at 49 percent, with pro-unionists at 51 percent.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

