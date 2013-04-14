Factbox: Companies in the display screen business

(Reuters) - Companies in the ‘bendable’ displays business:

Producers of thin, flexible glass products (none has yet ventured into plastic):

* Corning Inc

* Schott AG

* Asahi Glass Co Ltd

* Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd

* Heraeus, family-owned firm based in Germany

* Agfa-Gevert NV

* Fujitsu Ltd

* Cima Nanotech (investors include Och-Ziff Capital and Nippon Venture Capital Co Ltd)

* Cambrios Technologies Corp (investors include Samsung Venture Investment Corp)

Some big firms showing interest in alternatives to Indium Tin Oxide (ITO):

* Dow Chemical Co

* Linde AG

* Saint-Gobain Oberland AG

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Barrier films and encapsulation:

* Tera-Barrier Films Pte (Singapore)

* Beneq (Finland)

* Universal Display Corp

* Cambridge Nanotech (now part of Ultratech Inc)

* Vitex Systems (part of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd)

* 3M (developing bendable OLED device encapsulation films)

* Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Samsung has interests in most of these technologies and materials. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of OLED and has already built OLED into many of its flagship devices. While it has been working on plastic displays, it also has a joint venture with Corning - Samsung Corning Precision Materials - which develops glass substrates.

On ITO replacements, Samsung is working on graphene and with California-based Unidym, part of South Korean electronics firm Wisepower Co Ltd, on carbon-nanotubes, according to Lawrence Gasman, principal analyst at Nanomarkets. Samsung acquired the barrier technologies of Vitex Systems in 2011.