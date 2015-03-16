FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

National CineMedia scraps plans for Screenvision deal after U.S. lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - National CineMedia Inc (NCMI.O) and Screenvision LLC said on Monday that they had decided to scrap plans to merge after the U.S. government sued to block the $375 million deal.

The companies said “that after a thorough review of options” that it had decided to terminate the deal, which had been reached on May 5, 2014.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop it in November on antitrust grounds.

The case is U.S. v. National CineMedia Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-08732.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
