8 minutes ago
Discovery to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive
July 31, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 8 minutes ago

Discovery to acquire Scripps Networks Interactive

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Discovery Communications headquarters building is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland December 3, 2009.Jim Bourg/File Photo

(Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA.O) is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI.O) for $14.6 billion in a deal that is expected to boost the combined company's negotiating leverage with pay TV operators at a time when more people watch video online, the companies said on Monday.

The acquisition, which was completed last night, brings together Scripps' largely female audience of lifestyle channels such as HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network with Discovery's Animal Planet and Discovery Channel, which primarily has male viewers.

Discovery is paying 70 percent cash and 30 percent stock for Scripps, according to the source.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by David Gregorio

