Scripps Networks to buy UK company for $103 million

(Reuters) - U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc SNI.N said it will buy UK-based Travel Channel International Ltd for 65 million pounds ($103 million) to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia.

The privately held company distributes the Travel Channel brand in 20 languages across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

Scripps Networks, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden Television, said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2012.