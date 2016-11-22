FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
U.S. probes Seaboard Corp for links to people on terror list: WSJ
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 22, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. probes Seaboard Corp for links to people on terror list: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Department of Justice is investigating Seaboard Corp. about whether the food processing giant did business with people and a company on the U.S. government's designated-terrorist list, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Seaboard, the Kansas-based firm known for its Butterball turkey brand in the United States, did not return Reuters' calls or emails seeking comment on the media report.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency does not confirm or deny whether a matter is under investigation.

The newspaper's front-page story reported that, as part of a broad criminal probe, federal investigators are looking at whether Seaboard "tried to mask wheat-flour sales to firms linked to a Lebanese businessman and his family in the years after he and two brothers were put on the government’s terror blacklist in 2009 and 2010."

A Treasury Department memo from 2010 said Kassim Tajideen, his brothers and business partners had financial ties to Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim militant group based in Lebanon, according to the Journal's report.

Seaboard, according to the Journal's story, denied the allegations. The newspaper also reported that Tajideen said he had never heard of Seaboard and he denied having any ties to "any terrorist group."

"Penalties for companies working with anyone on the list range from fines to prison under laws intended to starve terror groups of cash to carry out attacks," according to the Journal story.

Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.