SeaChange profit misses Street estimates; expects weak third-quarter

(Reuters) - SeaChange International (SEAC.O) reported second-quarter adjusted profit below Wall Street expectations, hurt by a sharp drop in gross margins, and the video management software maker forecast weak third-quarter earnings.

Shares of the Acton, Massachusetts-based company fell 18 percent to $7.01 in extended trading on Wednesday.

The company, whose products and services facilitate the storage, management and distribution of video, television programming and advertising content, expects a third-quarter adjusted profit of 4 cents to 6 cents a share.

It forecast revenue of $37 million to $40 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 13 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $39.5 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company posted a net loss of $5.3 million, or 16 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with net income of $787,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 13 percent due to a $1.8 million inventory writedown and a decrease in back office and advertising maintenance and professional revenue, the company said.

Excluding items, SeaChange earned 4 cents per share, well short of Wall street expectations of 8 cents per share.

Total revenue dropped 4 percent to $36.7 million but marginally beat analysts’ expectations.

The company’s customers include Cablevision CVC.N, Comcast (CMCSA.O) and Cox Communications COXC.UL.

SeaChange’s shares, which have risen 19 percent since the start of this year, closed at $8.60 on the Nasdaq.