Fredriksen may buy back Seadrill stake
June 14, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Fredriksen may buy back Seadrill stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, the biggest owner of deep sea driller Seadrill (SDRL.OL) may buy back up to 6 million shares in the firm sold earlier this year as part of a complex options deal, Seadrill said on Thursday.

“Hemen Holding has informed Goldman Sachs that based on current share price level in Seadrill, Hemen has elected to take physical delivery of the remaining shares covered by the put arrangement,” Seadrill said.

Hemen, Fredriksen’s investment vehicle, would acquire the shares at a price equal to the put price of 224.80 crowns per share and if all the remaining shares are physically delivered and acquired, it would lift its stake by 6 million shares to a total of 115 million shares or 24.6 percent of the firm.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

