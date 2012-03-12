FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seadrill signs $184 million Saudi rig deal
March 12, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

Seadrill signs $184 million Saudi rig deal

OSLO (Reuters) - Seadrill (SDRL.OL), the world’s biggest offshore oil driller by market value, has signed a $184 million deal with Saudi Aramco for the employment of a jack-up rig offshore Saudi Arabia, the firm said on Monday.

The contract duration is a minimum of three years plus an option for a one-year extension, Seadrill said.

The potential revenue for the three-year period is approximately $164 million plus a $20 million mobilization fee to cover various upgrades.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

