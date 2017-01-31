Seadrill's $14 billion debt plan assumes sharp rebound in rig rates

OSLO (Reuters) - Oslo-listed rig firm Seadrill, which is attempting to renegotiate $14 billion of debt, depends on a surge in rig rates over the next several years for its proposed restructuring to be successful, documents released by the company showed on Tuesday.

** Aims to raise at least $1 billion in new capital but said the talks are proving even more complex than anticipated

** In a confidential Dec. 9 memo, which was released on Tuesday, Seadrill said the proposed framework assumes a rise in day-rates for its floater rigs to $420,000 in 2020 from just $180,000 in 2017, an increase of 133 pct

** In 2018 and 2019 the plan assumes day-rates of about $268,000 and $363,000 respectively

** Clarkson Platou credit analyst Eirik Roehmesmo told Reuters: "In our view it's a little bit high and on the optimistic side."

** SEB analyst Harald Oeyen said: "Just like Seadrill, we believe in a significant improvement in day rates from the level we see today. But the question is whether they should have included some more headroom, or a bigger buffer."

** "It's not totally off the charts compared with our market view, but based on the reaction we have seen in the market today I think they should have based this on more conservative projections," Oeyen added

** For jack-up rigs, Seadrill assumed rates for low-end units to rise from $84,000 in 2017 to $95,000 in 2018, $99,000 in 2019 and $112,000 in 2020

** For high-end jackups, rates were seen rising from $133,000 in 2017 to $141,000 in 2018, $175,000 in 2019 and $215,000 in 2020

** Seadrill has a fleet of 19 semi-submersibles, of which 2 are under construction, and 17 drillships, of which 4 are under construction. In 2013-2014, rates for most of these assets where in the range of $450,000 to $650,000 per day

** It owns 32 jackups, of which 8 are under construction

** Seadrill said assumptions were based on third-party reports on the offshore drilling market and that the five-year forecast is the foundation of its financial restructuring

** If the projections are correct, Seadrill expects its EBITDA to drop to $723 million in 2017 from $1.57 billion in 2016. It would then gradually rebound back to $1.57 billion in 2020

** Some 40 banks, among them DNB, Danske Bank and Nordea, many bondholders and shipyards in China (Dailan) and South Korea (Samsung and DSME) are part of the negotiations