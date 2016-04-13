FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2016 / 9:26 PM / in 2 years

Seagate estimates disappointing rev as demand falls in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hard drive products from Seagate. REUTERS/Seagate/Handout

(Reuters) - Seagate Technology Plc (STX.O) estimated third-quarter revenue and adjusted gross margin below its forecast due to reduced demand for its storage devices, primarily in China.

The hard-disk drive maker, which has been expanding into cloud storage products to make up for a declining PC market, also blamed its decision to not aggressively participate in the low-capacity notebook market.

Seagate estimated revenue of about $2.6 billion and adjusted gross margin of 23 percent for the quarter ended April 1.

The company had earlier forecast revenue of about $2.7 billion and adjusted gross margin of about 25.6 percent for the quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Seagate’s shares were down about 3.5 percent in extended trading. Up to Wednesday close, they had fallen 7.5 percent this year.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

