Bubble wrap maker Sealed Air shares could rise 30 percent: Barron's

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Sealed Air Corp, the maker of Bubble Wrap packaging, could rise 30 percent in the next 12 months if its chief executive keeps making progress on growth targets, according to a report in Barron’s financial newspaper.

Shares of the packaging supplier have more than doubled since Chief Executive Jerome Peribere took office three years ago, a result of higher earnings, improved cash flow and better margins, Barron’s said. Under Peribere, Sealed Air has made product improvements and expanded into emerging markets like India and China.

The stock, which closed on Friday at $50.03, still sells for less than its peak last summer and could continue to rise if the management team’s efforts pay off, the publication said.

Additionally, a cattle boom could help lift sales in Sealed Air’s fresh red-meat business, a major contributor to its food care group, Barron’s said. Companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and Cargill Inc rely on the company’s packaging technology. Sealed Air gets 48 percent of its $6.8 billion in annual revenue from its food care division.

Peribere is targeting $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion in sales in 2018, according to Barron‘s, representing average annual growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, excluding acquisitions.