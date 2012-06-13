FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sealy buys stake in specialty mattress maker
June 13, 2012 / 5:22 PM / 5 years ago

Sealy buys stake in specialty mattress maker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mattress maker Sealy Corp ZZ.N bought a non-controlling stake in foam-and-gel mattress maker Comfort Revolution, as it eyes a greater share of the U.S. specialty beds market.

Sealy did not give details of the deal, but said Comfort Revolution will continue to be run by its current management led by CEO Michael Fux.

Sealy, which gets most of its business from innerspring mattresses, has struggled to tap the surging demand for specialty beds that target aging baby boomers with claims of health benefits.

It recently set itself a long-term goal of controlling 20 percent of the U.S. specialty market.

Tempur-Pedic International Inc (TPX.N) and Sealy are losing their dominance of the market as they face increasing competition from privately held rivals that have used aggressive marketing to reach out to shoppers.

Tempur-Pedic slashed its full-year forecast earlier this month, admitting it was falling behind fast-moving rivals.

Sealy shares were down 1 percent at $1.70 in afternoon trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
