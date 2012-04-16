Sealy investor Altai Capital joins in criticizing management

(Reuters) - Sealy Corp ZZ.N investor, Altai Capital Management joined other shareholders in criticizing the company and private equity firm KKR & Co LP’s (KKR.N) management of the mattress maker.

Sealy has been in the news with H Partners Management LLC, its second largest shareholder, saying that its largest shareholder, KKR Partners is responsible for wiping out most of Sealy’s market value and saddling it with debt.

Sealy’s third-largest shareholder, FPR Partners, too had recently criticized the company management and sought a shake-up of the company’s board.

Altai Capital, which says it holds about 3.9 percent of the company, expressed concerns about the process for selecting the new chief executive. In December, Sealy had said that CEO Lawrence Rogers would step down.

“It is critical to open the search process at this time to formal input from a significant shareholder other than KKR,” Altai said adding H Partners should be given a formal role in the selection process.

Last week, H Partners, said it intends to withhold votes for all of Sealy’s director nominees at the mattress maker’s upcoming shareholder meeting to be held on April 18.

Sealy’s shares closed at $2.30 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.