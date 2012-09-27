FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tempur-Pedic to buy rival Sealy as specialty bed dominance slips
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Tempur-Pedic to buy rival Sealy as specialty bed dominance slips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tempur-Pedic International Inc (TPX.N) will acquire rival mattress maker Sealy Corp ZZ.N for about $242 million and assume about $750 million in debt, as rivals snip away at its once-dominant position in specialty beds.

Tempur Pedic, which pioneered the specialty beds market with foam-based technology developed by NASA, is attempting to regain market share from fast-moving rivals that are also chasing the burgeoning market for foam mattresses, popular with aging baby boomers.

The offer price of $2.20 per share represents a 3 percent premium to Sealy’s Wednesday close of $2.14. Sealy shares were trading above the offer price at $2.22 in pre-market trade on Thursday, indicating that some investors expect a higher offer.

Tempur-Pedic shares were up 8 percent at $28.98.

Tempur-Pedic said it had received consent from shareholders holding about 51 percent of Sealy, the long-time market leader. It said no other shareholder approvals are needed to complete the deal.

Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts & Co (KKR.N) owns about 44 percent of Sealy, a remnant of its $1.5 billion deal in 2004 to take the company private.

Earlier this year, Sealy’s second-largest shareholder, H Partners, launched an attack on KKR, accusing it of wiping out 90 percent of the mattress maker’s value, saddling it with debt, and milking it for fees.

Tempur-Pedic said it has secured $1.77 billion in financing from Bank of America for the deal and to pay down existing Sealy and Tempur-Pedic debt. Tempur-Pedic had long-term debt of $680 million as of June 30.

Merrill Lynch will act as lead arranger and bookrunning manager for the debt.

After the deal, Tempur-Pedic and Sealy will continue to operate independently and Sealy Chief Executive Larry Rogers will remain CEO of Sealy and report to Mark Sarvary, Tempur-Pedic’s CEO.

Reporting by Juhi Arora and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya, Anthony Kurian and Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.