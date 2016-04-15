FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stars turn out to support Sean Parker’s cancer initiative
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 15, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Stars turn out to support Sean Parker’s cancer initiative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actors, singers and royalty gathered in Silicon Valley to support technology billionaire Sean Parker’s gala celebrating cancer survivors and pioneers in cancer immunotherapy.

Tom Hanks, Sean Penn, Orlando Bloom, pop singer Katy Perry and Britain’s Princess Beatrice were among the star-studded audience gathered at Parker’s Los Angeles Home on Wednesday, a few hours after the entrepreneur -  best known for his involvements in Napster, Facebook and Spotify amid his many technology endeavors - announced a $250 million grant that aims to speed development of more effective cancer treatments. Parker said the field was not getting enough attention or funding despite yielding “incredible results.”

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy will include over 40 laboratories and more than 300 researchers from six key cancer centers including New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering, Stanford Medicine and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Penn called Parker ” the most inventive, passionate, brilliant guy you can have who has the new age vision and traditional recognition of the needs we’ve had for a long time.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.