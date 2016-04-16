Body parts found in Seattle likely from murdered mother: police

A 2010 booking photo of John Charlton provided by the Montana Department of Corrections in Helena, Montana April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Montana Dept of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Human remains discovered in Seattle on Friday likely belong to a woman who was murdered and dismembered after going on a date last week with a man she met online, police said.

John Charlton, 37, has been charged in the first degree murder of Ingrid Lyne, a 40-year-old nurse and mother of three girls.

Lyne’s head, arm, and leg were discovered on April 9 wrapped in plastic and tossed in the recycling container of a Seattle home.

More remains were discovered by sanitation workers on Friday and are likely connected to Lyne’s murder, police said in an online media release.

Friends told police Lyne and Charlton had met online and had been seeing each other about a month when she disappeared on April 8 after the pair attended a Seattle Mariners baseball game.

She was reported missing the next morning after her ex-husband tried to drop off their three girls at her suburban Renton home and couldn’t locate her, police said.

Investigators, who searched Lyne’s house, found swabs of blood and a 15-inch pruning saw in the bathroom.

In an interview with detectives, Charlton acknowledged he went to the baseball game with Lyne and the two returned to her home, according to the documents.

He said he was too drunk to remember much of what happened next and that Lyne eventually drove him to Seattle, according to the documents.

Detectives noted cuts on Charlton’s forehead, according to the document, though he denied having any injuries.

His attorney has said no forensic evidence links him to the crime.

Charlton is being held on $2 million bail and is due to be arraigned on April 27.