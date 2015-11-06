FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man holding machete arrested during anti-capitalism protest in Seattle
November 6, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Man holding machete arrested during anti-capitalism protest in Seattle

Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - A man brandishing a machete was arrested on Thursday during a protest in Seattle to call attention to corporate greed and poverty, police and local media said.

About 50 people attended the protest march, which wound past federal buildings and police headquarters before reaching the campus of e-commerce company Amazon near downtown, the Seattle Times reported.

The protest was part of a wider movement to draw attention to income inequality, corporate practices and internet freedom, organized by hacking group Anonymous. Protests were planned in some 600 cities around the world, according to local organizers.

It was unclear what charges the man with the machete would face. KOMO-TV reported that demonstrators made their way through downtown peacefully, some in Guy Fawkes masks and holding signs that read “Eat the Rich.”

Employees at Amazon had been told not to wear their identification badges or other items that linked them with the company, an internal memo said. It said employees nervous about the protest could work from home.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

