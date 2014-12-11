FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SeaWorld CEO to step down, company to cut jobs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 12, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

SeaWorld CEO to step down, company to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Troubled theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said Jim Atchison would step down as chief executive, and it would cut some jobs, sending the company’s shares up 2 percent in extended trading.

SeaWorld did not say how many jobs it would cut, as part of its restructuring plan aimed at saving about $50 million by the end of 2015.

The company’s amusement parks have come under scrutiny after its handling of orcas was scrutinized in the 2013 film “Blackfish,” which documented the killing of a trainer at the company’s Orlando, Florida, park by a whale.

Negative publicity has hurt SeaWorld’s 11 park enterprises, with attendance rising only twice in the last seven quarters.

Chairman David D‘Alessandro will serve as interim CEO, effective Jan. 15, 2015, said the company, which also added two independent directors to its board. SeaWorld expects to find a permanent CEO in six to eight months.

SeaWorld shares closed at $16.09 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock has fallen 44 percent this year.

Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.