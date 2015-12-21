Passengers rescued from ride at SeaWorld Orlando in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Emergency responders on Monday helped rescue 50 visitors trapped on the Skytower ride at the SeaWorld Orlando theme park, park officials said.

The ride stopped with the guests and two SeaWorld employees aboard, according to a statement from the company. It said the disruption lasted for “less than three hours.”

SeaWorld officials remained in communication with the guests and all ultimately exited safely.

“We are glad they are all safe and sound,” the company said in a statement.

The ride will be closed for further review, spokeswoman Aimée Jeansonne Becka said in an email, adding that she was unable to provide additional details on what had happened.

While they were stuck, the guests had appeared calm in televised images from the ride, a 400-foot tower described on the theme park’s website as “retro-cool” and iconic to the Florida attraction since its opening in 1973.

It stopped about one-fourth of the way up, SeaWorld said.