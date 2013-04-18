FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone-backed SeaWorld's IPO priced at $27/share: underwriter
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 18, 2013 / 10:57 PM / 4 years ago

Blackstone-backed SeaWorld's IPO priced at $27/share: underwriter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP’s (BX.N) SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) priced its initial public offering of 26 million shares at $27 per share, the top end of its planned price range, according to an underwriter.

Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld’s IPO raised $702 million and valued the theme-park operator at slightly over $2.5 billion.

The company sold 10 million shares in the offering, with Blackstone selling the remaining 16 million. The IPO was increased earlier on Thursday after SeaWorld filed to boost Blackstone’s portion of the share sale.

The shares were expected to be sold at between $24 and $27 each.

Blackstone acquired SeaWorld from brewer Anheuser Busch InBev SA (ABI.BR) in December 2009 for $2.3 billion, according to the private equity firm’s website.

Shares of SeaWorld are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SEAS” on Friday.

Goldman Sachs & Co and JP Morgan were the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.