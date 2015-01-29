SEB profits, dividend fall short of expectations, shares drop

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB (SEBa.ST) on Thursday increased fourth-quarter profits less than expected and disappointed markets with its dividend increase as the bank chose to put more emphasis on capital instead.

SEB’s dividend policy contrasted with Nordea (NDA.ST), the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value, which this week proposed a 44 percent dividend increase.

Nordic banks are some of Europe’s more robust lenders and were some of the first to raise capital after the financial crisis. Investors have been hoping for share buybacks and higher dividends now that the banks’ capital levels are solid.

SEB’s dividend policy is to pay out 40 percent or above of its earnings per share and it said it would pay out 4.75 crowns a share for 2014, a 54 percent payout ratio.

This was up 18.75 percent from 4.00 crowns per share in 2013 but below an analyst forecast for 5.00 crowns.

The bank said it had adopted new financial targets which meant it would aim to hold 1.50 percentage points more core tier 1 capital than demanded by the Swedish regulator. It is aiming for a core tier 1 capital of 17.1 percent, leaving less capital for dividends than analysts had forecast.

“The size of the buffer, we believe, will depend on the risk of volatility in both (interest) rates and currencies we have,” Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said. “We have come to the conclusion that 1.50 is a reasonable buffer.”

SEB's shares were down 4.2 percent by 1204 GMT, underperforming the Stockholm blue-chip index .OMXS30, which was up 0.2 percent.

By contrast, Nordea’s decision to pay out 70 percent of profits as dividends sent its shares up almost 9 percent on Wednesday, when SEB also rose 1.8 percent.

Nordea had said that the capital build-up process had probably come to an end and it was aiming for 15 percent core tier 1 capital.

“With Nordea sounding so aggressive yesterday SEB seems very conservative today. That explains these differences in share prices,” Andreas Hakansson, analyst at Exane, said.

He said the difference in two banks’ approach to capital levels could not easily be explained by market fundamentals.

SEB’s operating profit rose to 6.6 billion Swedish crowns ($791 million), up from 5.0 billion in the year-ago period but lagging a mean forecast for 6.8 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.