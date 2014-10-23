SEB third-quarter profit tops forecast, says business clients cautious

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Thursday, helped by higher interest income, but said Nordic financial markets were impacted by lower European business activity.

SEB, the Nordic region’s biggest corporate bank, said concerns over the state of the European economy had caused customers to take their foot off the pedal.

“Once again we notice the fragility of the world economy and that corporate sentiment is becoming more cautious,” Chief Executive Annika Falkengren wrote in a statement.

Operating profit rose to 6.67 billion Swedish crowns ($921 million), beating a mean forecast for 6.51 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, from 4.62 billion in the year-ago period.

The operating profit and mean forecast both included one-off gains of 1.45 billion related to share sales.

SEB, the last of the Swedish banks to report earnings for the quarter, also warned regulators that over-zealous banking rules could have a negative impact on the economic recovery.

“Regulators need to take a holistic view on the consequences of all initiatives ... so that the rules do not hamper banks in supporting the real economy to get back on track,” Falkengren wrote in the statement.

Net interest income rose to 5.17 billion, beating an analysts’ forecast of 5.02 billion and compared with 4.76 billion a year earlier.

Net commission income rose to 3.81 billion, just beating an analysts’ forecast of 3.80 billion and compared with 3.74 billion a year earlier

Loan losses were 473 million crowns in the quarter, bigger than an average forecast of 295 million. SEB said provisions were made for one specific loan in Denmark, where the company’s financial position had been consistently misrepresented in the certified financial accounts.