November 8, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank wins London court battle against Sebastian Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Deutsche Bank AG are seen in Tokyo September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank won a London court battle against billionaire Nordic investor Alexander Vik on Friday.

Vik’s investment company Sebastian Holdings was ordered to pay Deutsche Bank about $235 million in compensation for unpaid margin calls from 2008.

The judge threw out Vik’s counter-claim for $8 billion in damages from Germany’s biggest bank, one of the largest claims heard by the High Court in London.

Sebastian Holdings said it ran up big losses after Deutsche Bank put through trades which it shouldn’t have.

Reporting by Steve Slater

