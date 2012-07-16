FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC names Beswick acting chief accountant
July 16, 2012 / 8:52 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. SEC names Beswick acting chief accountant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has named Paul Beswick as acting chief accountant, filling a position that will help guide the agency’s long-awaited decision on whether to switch to international standards.

Beswick, previously the SEC’s deputy chief accountant, replaces James Kroeker, who left on Friday, SEC Chairwoman Mary Schapiro said in a statement.

Beswick has already been a central figure in the SEC’s study of International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS. He directed a multiyear effort to help the commission evaluate IFRS, including preparation of a final report released on Friday.

In December 2010, he offered a possible alternative to full-scale adoption of IFRS that called for incorporating international standards gradually into U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.

Proponents of a single global accounting standard say it would make it easier to compare companies across the world. Critics have said a switch would be costly for U.S. companies and in some areas, U.S. GAAP is superior to IFRS.

The staged approach would allow U.S. standard-setters to create exceptions to IFRS if warranted.

The SEC for years has been weighing a possible move to IFRS, though Friday’s report suggested full-scale adoption had been ruled out. The SEC has not said when it will make its long-delayed decision on IFRS.

Before joining the SEC, Beswick was a partner with accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP. (Reporting by Dena Aubin)

