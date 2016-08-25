FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. SEC fines 13 advisers for false claims involving F-Squared
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 25, 2016 / 4:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. SEC fines 13 advisers for false claims involving F-Squared

Suzanne Barlyn

2 Min Read

The headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are seen in Washington, July 6, 2009.Jim Bourg

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined 13 investment advisory firms on Thursday for spreading false claims made by the now-defunct F-Squared Investments Inc, which had been one of the largest marketers of investment products using exchange-traded funds.

The firms "accepted and negligently relied upon" the flawed claims when advising clients to buy F-Squared products, the agency said.

AssetMark Inc of Concord, California, agreed to pay $500,000, the largest penalty among the 13 firms, the SEC said. The lowest fine was $100,000.

The firms also included a unit of North Carolina-based BB&T Corp and Hilliard Lyons of Louisville, Kentucky. Both agreed to $200,000 penalties.

The penalties are based on the fees each firm earned from F-Squared's flagship "AlphaSector" strategy, a customized model for allocating investors' assets in exchange-traded funds, stocks and bonds, the SEC said.

None of the firms admitted or denied the allegations.

In 2014, F-Squared admitted to wrongdoing and agreed to pay $35 million to settle SEC charges that it defrauded investors through false-performance advertising.

F-Squared filed for bankruptcy last year.

The SEC said its enforcement review of investment advisers found that the 13 firms repeated many of F-Squared's claims to customers, including that the AlphaSector strategy had outperformed the S&P 500 index from 2001 to 2008.

The advisers, however, did not obtain sufficient documentation to substantiate the information that F-Squared advertised, the SEC said.

AssetMark immediately removed the erroneous F-Squared information upon becoming aware of the inaccuracies and later removed F-Squared from its platform, a spokesman said.

Hilliard Lyons stopped offering F-Squared products in 2013, a spokesman said. The SEC case did not say Hilliard Lyons clients lost money by investing in F-Squared products, he added.

A BB&T representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.