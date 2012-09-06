FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SEC charges investment adviser for not disclosing revenue-sharing deal
September 6, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

SEC charges investment adviser for not disclosing revenue-sharing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two investment advisory firms and their owner for not disclosing to clients a revenue-sharing agreement and other potential conflicts of interest.

Portland, Oregon-based Focus Point Solutions and The H Group and their owner Christopher Keil Hicks agreed to pay a combined $1.1 million to settle the case, the regulator said in a statement.

Focus Point did not disclose to its clients that it received revenue-sharing payments from a brokerage firm that managed some mutual funds recommended by the company, the SEC found in its investigation.

“Hicks and his firms kept their clients in the dark about this and other conflicts of interest that investors are entitled to know about and advisers must disclose,” Bruce Karpati, chief of the SEC’s enforcement division’s asset management unit, said.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
