U.S. charges ex-American Realty executives with inflating results

NEW YORK The former chief financial officer of American Realty Capital Properties Inc has been arrested, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said on Thursday.

Brian Block, the former CFO, was separately accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday of helping orchestrate a scheme to fraudulently inflate the real estate investment trust's results in 2014.

Lisa Pavelka McAlister, a former principal accounting officer at the REIT, was also charged in the SEC complaint.

A lawyer for Block could not immediately be reached for comment. Dwight Bostwick, a lawyer for McAlister, declined to comment. Papers detailing the government's criminal case against Block were not immediately available.

American Realty is now known as Vereit Inc (VER.N) and based in Phoenix. A spokesman had no immediate comment.

In late October 2014, American Realty said it would restate results after discovering that employees had "intentionally" concealed accounting errors that caused it to overstate so-called adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), a key metric. Block and McAlister resigned that month.

According to the SEC, Block devised a scheme to conceal the REIT's AFFO calculation error in the first quarter of 2014 and meet the company's targeted AFFO for the second quarter.

It said that with McAlister in his office, Block then typed fabricated data into a spreadsheet, allowing American Realty Capital to inflate results for both quarters.

The SEC lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court, and seeks civil fines, officer and director bans, and other remedies.

American Realty Capital had gone public in 2011, and was one of several investment companies and brokerages comprising a real estate empire built by Nicholas Schorsch. He was at one time the REIT's chief executive.

Neither Schorsch nor Vereit were charged in the SEC lawsuit.

