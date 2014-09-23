FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays to pay $15 million over compliance failures tied to Lehman deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 23, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 3 years ago

Barclays to pay $15 million over compliance failures tied to Lehman deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos are seen outside a branch of Barclays bank in London July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A unit of Barclays (BARC.L) will pay $15 million to settle charges alleging it failed to maintain an adequate internal compliance system after its acquisition of part of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Barclays Capital will also be required to undertake certain remedial steps, including hiring an independent compliance consultant.

The SEC said Barclays failed to enhance its compliance program after it bought Lehman’s advisory business following Lehman’s collapse. The shortcomings in its compliance program, the SEC said, led Barclays to commit a variety of other violations of federal laws governing investment advisers.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.