Bank of New York Mellon to pay $6.6 million to settle SEC charges

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district March 11, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) will pay $6.6 million to resolve civil charges after it miscalculated its risk-based capital ratio, federal regulators said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank broke the capital rules by excluding from its calculations approximately $14 billion in collateralized loan obligation assets. The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.