FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Bank of New York Mellon to pay $6.6 million to settle SEC charges
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 12, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 7 months ago

Bank of New York Mellon to pay $6.6 million to settle SEC charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. building at 1 Wall St. is seen in New York's financial district March 11, 2015.Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) will pay $6.6 million to resolve civil charges after it miscalculated its risk-based capital ratio, federal regulators said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank broke the capital rules by excluding from its calculations approximately $14 billion in collateralized loan obligation assets. The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.