Appeals court sends broker's case back to SEC in rare move

(Reuters) - A Georgia-based securities broker who was permanently barred from the industry for falsifying an expense report was given unusual relief on Tuesday when a federal appeals court remanded his case to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further review.

Atlanta broker John Saad had been permanently barred from the securities industry in 2008 by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street’s self-regulator, after falsifying his expense reports. He subsequently appealed that decision to the SEC, which upheld the FINRA action.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in Saad’s favor, directing the SEC to review certain factors, such as his personal situation at the time of the events. A lifelong bar from the industry is a common punishment for “misappropriation” of client money - the way FINRA views what happens when brokers falsify expense reports.

The D.C. Circuit Court is known for often questioning regulators’ actions and has ruled against the SEC in many cases over the past decade, though most of those rulings have involved legal challenges to the SEC’s rule making. Industry observers say the court has a slightly conservative cast, owing to several senior judges originally appointed by Republican presidents, though it now has an even mix of Republican and Democrat judges.

FINRA alleged in 2007 that Saad, a former regional director with the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, had violated FINRA rules in July 2006 by submitting false expense reports for reimbursement for “nonexistent business travel” and a “fraudulently purchased cellular telephone,” according to the Court opinion.

Saad had been registered with the Penn Mutual’s broker-dealer affiliate, Hornor, Townsend & Kent Inc, a FINRA-member firm.

In his argument against the SEC’s decision to uphold the lifetime bar, Saad cited certain “mitigating factors” that the agency should take into consideration, including what he referred to as his “extreme personal and professional stress” at the time of the events.

The court said in its opinion that because the SEC had “failed to address” such factors, it therefore “abused its discretion.”

What makes the Saad case unusual is the fact that the court is questioning the SEC’s discretion in how it disciplines the industry it regulates.

“It’s clearly unusual,” said Richard Roth, a New York-based securities lawyer who represents brokers. The court’s decision focuses on whether regulators properly determined the sanction and not whether Saad did something wrong, Roth said.

“There are many times where the regulators over-punish,” Roth said. “This is not just barring someone,” he said. Former brokers may not be able to find another job in other industries because of the bar and must contend with the sanction surfacing in Internet searches.

SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency is “reviewing the decision,” and declined to comment further.