SEC charges brokerage, former employees for "churning"

(Reuters) - Three former brokers at Atlanta-based JP Turner & Co were charged with “churning” by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged they caused investors big losses while collecting fat fees.

Churning is a fraudulent practice in which brokers disregard the customer’s investment objectives and engage in excessive trading for the purpose of generating commissions and other revenue for themselves or their firms.

The SEC’s enforcement division alleged that brokers Ralph Calabro, Jason Konner, and Dimitrios Koutsoubos engaged in churning while they worked at the company.

They generated commissions and fees of about $845,000 while the defrauded customers suffered losses of about $2.7 million.

The SEC also charged the firm, Head Supervisor Michael Bresner and President William Mello with compliance failure. It ordered the company to pay about $416,051 in interest and penalty as well as its share of the fees earned by the fraud.

JP Turner settled the charges without admitting or denying the findings. It also agreed to hire an independent consultant to review supervisory procedures to prevent future violations, the SEC said in a statement.

Mello has been suspended from associating in a supervisory capacity with a broker, dealer, or investment adviser for five months and has been fined $45,000.