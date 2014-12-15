Bruker to pay $2.4 million to settle U.S. SEC charges over bribery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts-based manufacturer Bruker Corp will pay $2.4 million to settle civil charges alleging it violated federal bribery laws by providing improper payments to Chinese government officials in exchange for business, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bruker lacked adequate internal controls to prevent or detect about $230,000 in payments doled out to China.

The company self-reported the violations to the SEC, provided cooperation in the investigation and is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges.