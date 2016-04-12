FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

SEC needs hundreds more employees: Chair White

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Security and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White delivers her remarks while attending the Financial Security Oversight Committee hearing at the Treasury Department in Washington November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a congressional budget committee on Tuesday that it needs to boost staff numbers to increase oversight of the growing field of investment advisers, strengthen its cyber security and analyze risk in areas such as exchange-traded funds.

“Additional funding is imperative if we are to continue the agency’s progress in fulfilling its responsibilities over our increasingly fast, complex, and growing markets,” SEC’s Mary Jo White said at a hearing on the regulator’s budget request.

“Funding at the requested level will permit the agency to hire an additional 250 staff in critical, core areas and continue to improve our information technology so that we can better oversee today’s markets with the sophisticated tools necessary to safeguard investors.” 

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

