Adviser settles SEC charges alleging he defrauded CalPERS

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The president and owner of a Chicago-based investment advisory firm will pay a penalty to settle civil charges alleging he defrauded the California Public Employers’ Retirement System, federal securities regulators said on Thursday.

Mesh Tandon, the head of Simran Capital Management, neither admitted nor denied the findings by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC said he will pay $121,698 in penalties, interest and disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.

He also agreed to be barred from the securities industry.

An attorney for Tandon could not be immediately reached and a home number for Tandon was not listed. The firm ceased operations in 2012, but still maintains a website listing Tandon as its president.

The SEC said that Tandon misled CalPERS in 2008 when he told the pension fund that his firm satisfied its minimum assets under management requirements - a key metric used by CalPERS when screening for prospective advisers.

He allegedly claimed to manage at least $200 million, but in fact was only managing $80 million.

After securing business from the country’s largest public pension fund and beating out other competitors, the SEC said, he “touted, and instructed others to tout, CalPERS’s selection when soliciting other clients.”

The SEC said he also mislead at least 14 other clients in 2009 and 2010 by overstating assets under management, filed forms with false information to the SEC and later tried to mislead agency examiners.

Tandon, 37, now resides in Texas, according to the SEC.

A few years ago, he was listed in the trade publication “Trader Monthly” in a ranking of the “Top Traders Under 30.”