FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC charges China Natural Gas and executive
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 14, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. SEC charges China Natural Gas and executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Monday charged China Natural Gas Inc and its chairman with defrauding investors by secretly loaning company funds to benefit the chairman’s family.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Qinan Ji, China Natural Gas’s former chief executive and current chairman, arranged two short-term loans in January 2010 totaling more than $14 million.

The SEC said it is seeking financial penalties against the China-based company and Ji.

Reporting by Karey Wutkowski; Editing by Gary Hill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.