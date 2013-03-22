SEC, industry face off in court over resource extraction rule

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators sought to convince a federal appeals court on Friday they followed the mandate of Congress when they adopted a rule last year forcing energy and mining companies to disclose payments to foreign governments.

The case involved a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute, and two other groups.

The plaintiffs are challenging a rule known as “resource extraction,” one of three sets of mining-related disclosure rules that were inserted into the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.

The resource extraction rule is championed by human rights organizations like Oxfam, the U.S. State Department, and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers who have said it could be an important step toward curbing corruption.

The business groups call it one of the most burdensome rules in the SEC’s history, saying it will impose more than $14 billion in costs on U.S. companies while providing no real benefits to investors.

Friday’s oral arguments in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia mark the second time the SEC has faced a legal challenge by business groups to rules stemming from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

The SEC has already seen its Dodd-Frank “proxy access” rule, which empowered shareholders to nominate directors, overturned in 2011.

The central argument by the groups fighting the rule is a familiar one for the SEC, namely that the agency failed to properly weigh the economic impact of the regulation. That argument has led to the downfall of several prior SEC rules, including proxy access.

On Friday, little time was dedicated in oral arguments to a discussion of cost-benefit analysis.

Instead, most of the judges’ questions hinged on other matters, including whether the rule infringes on First Amendment free speech rights and whether the SEC could have narrowed the scope of the rule.

Judges also separately questioned whether the appellate court has jurisdiction to hear the case, after a human rights group filed a motion challenging the court venue.

On the First Amendment debate, the groups say the rule violates companies’ free speech by forcing them to engage in speech they don’t want to make and violating their “contractual and legal commitments.”

That point was of particular interest to Judge David Sentelle, part of the court’s conservative wing, who repeatedly questioned the SEC about how U.S. government interests trump the speech of corporations.

William Shirey, the attorney arguing for the SEC, told the three-judge panel that the “factual data” disclosed in the rule “just doesn’t touch upon the core values” of the First Amendment, and that the information is important for the government to obtain.

“Ultimately, the disclosures here are part of a broader package of foreign policy programs that have long been established to provide transparency to payments in resource- rich countries,” he said.

Sentelle appeared skeptical. “I don’t get a real clear idea of what the governmental interest is that is served by this intrusion of free speech,” he said.

GRANULAR DISCLOSURE

The business groups are particularly upset about the granular level of detail the SEC requires companies to disclose.

The rule requires companies to break down every payment by project. They argue the SEC has the authority to interpret the rule more narrowly by requiring only an aggregate compilation of the data at a country level to avoid forcing the companies to disclose trade secrets or pricing strategies.

The SEC, however, contends that an aggregation would run counter to congressional intent and defeat the purpose of the rule.

That prompted some targeted questioning from Judge David Tatel, who asked whether the law was truly clear on this point because it only called for a compilation of data “to the extent practicable” and did not use the word “disclosure.”

“What in this language makes this unambiguous? That is what I am having trouble with,” he told the SEC.

Friday’s challenge to the resource extraction rule was led by Gibson Dunn attorney Eugene Scalia, the son of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the same attorney who led the successful legal challenge of the SEC’s proxy access rule.

The case is American Petroleum Institute et al v. SEC, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-1398.