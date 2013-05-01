SEC votes 5-0 to propose cross-border rules for swaps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday unanimously agreed to propose new rules for the over-the-counter derivatives business of foreign banks, saying they hoped the plan could provide a roadmap to resolve a brewing international conflict over how to regulate the $640 trillion market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s 1,000-page draft could help soothe tensions between European regulators and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over disagreements about how far-reaching U.S. derivatives rules should be.